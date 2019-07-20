Longford SFC: Abbeylara snatch victory against Mostrim with Crawford goal in stoppage time

A goal from Barney Crawford deep into stoppage time saw Abbeylara snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the Senior Football Championship first round clash against Mostrim at the Higginstown grounds in Granard on Friday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 1-13 Mostrim . . . 1-12

Abbeylara were two points behind with time running out when Nigel Rabbitt started the move and Crawford finished it by grabbing a dramatic goal for his side to put them ahead for the first time since the early stages of the game.

A goal from Cillian Lynn just before the break left Mostrim leading by 1-7 to 0-7 at half-time and they stretched the advantage to five points at one stage in the second half but Abbeylara battled back for the win in a great escape.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; PJ Masterson, Colm P Smyth, Cormac Smyth; Aaron Dalton, Shane Mahon, Michael McHugh (0-2); Fergal Battrim (0-1), Jason Kelly; Cian Brady, Nigel Rabbitt (0-7,3f), Cathal Lynch; Connor Berry, Kevin Smyth, Barney Crawford (1-0).

Subs:- Reece Reilly (0-3, 2f) for A Dalton (23 mins); Derek Smyth for K Smyth (black card, 36 mins); Padraig Berry for C Lynch (50 mins).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Aaron Gallagher, Gerard Smith, Niall Quinn; Brian Farrell (0-5,1f, 1’45), Sean Noone, Shane Campbell; Fintan Coyle, Seamus Hannon (0-1); Shane Kiernan, Thomas Doyle, Joe Dempsey; Padraig Joyce, Cillian Lynn (1-2,1f), Darragh Doherty (0-3,1f).

Subs:- Ciaran Gallagher for A Gallagher (injured, 5 mins); David Morgan (0-1) for P Joyce and Martin Coyle for T Doyle (51 mins); Dario Cigliano for S Noone (58 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).