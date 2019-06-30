Longford’s Michelle Farrell on target with two goals as Irish Banshees retain Euro Cup crown in Sweden

Longford’s Michelle Farrell scored two quality goals as the Irish Banshees side stormed to glory in the AFL Europe Euro Cup Final over England Vixens in Norrtalje, Sweden yesterday (Saturday, June 29).

Making her Irish National Aussie Rules debut, Colmcille club player Michelle made a big impact on the international stage and played a central role in helping the Irish girls retain the Euro Cup.

Her colleagues Marie Keating and Aisling Gilespie also helped themselves to two goals apiece as the Irish Banshees prevailed by 6-7 (43) to 2-1 (13).

In the semi-final, the Irish Banshees, under the guidance of Head Coach Mike Currane, comfortably overcame the Swedish Ravens and in the pool series they accounted for opposition from Germany, Wales and Croatia.

Congratulations to Michelle and the Irish Banshees.

You can watch coverage of the Euro Cup Final HERE



AFL Europe Euro Cup path to victory

Pool A

Game 1: Irish Banshees 7-5 (47) German Eagles 1-1 (7)

Game 2: Irish Banshees 14-7 (91) Welsh Wyverns 0-0 (0)

Game 3: Irish Banshees 15-13 (103) Croatian Queens 0-0 (0)

Knockout

Semi Final: Irish Banshees 7-8 (50) Swedish Ravens 1-0 (6)

Final: Irish Banshees 6-7 (43) England Vixens 2-1 (13)