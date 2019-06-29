Longford’s Michelle Farrell helps Irish National Aussie Rules team reach Euro Cup semi-final in Sweden

Longford’s Michelle Farrell is making her Irish National Aussie Rules debut this weekend and today in Norrtalje, Sweden, she has helped the Irish Banshees side, under the guidance of Head Coach Mike Currane, qualify for the European Cup semi-final.

Drawn in Pool A, the Irish Banshees, romped to three comprehensive victories over opposition from Germany, Wales and Croatia, to qualify for a semi-final clash this afternoon against hosts Sweden.

Euro Cup Update

Pool A

Game 1: Irish Banshees 7-5 (47) German Eagles 1-1 (7)

Game 2: Irish Banshees 14-7 (91) Welsh Wyverns 0-0 (0)

Game 3: Irish Banshees 15-13 (103) Croatian Queens 0-0 (0)

Semi Final vs Sweden at 3.30pm (2.30pm Irish Time)



The Colmcille and Longford ladies star is no stranger to performing heroics on the big stage and as recently as May 31 last, she was one of three Longford players - alongside Clonguish’s Mairead Moore and Aisling Greene - honoured at the 2019 Teams of the Lidl Ladies National Football League awards at Croke Park.



Also read: Three Longford players honoured at 2019 Teams of the Lidl Ladies National Football League awards

In April 2017, Michelle scored 1-5 for Longford in their Lidl National League Division 4 Final victory over Wicklow and that performance saw her chosen as the WGPA Player of the Month Award winner and she was also selected as The Croke Park Hotel & LGFA Player of the Month award recipient.



Also read: Another Award for Longford's Michelle Farrell - winner of the LGFA Player of the Month for April

Michelle was one of nine players to receive an Ireland ‘guernsey’ for the first time and Head Coach Mike Currane presented her with the number 14 ‘guernsey’ on Friday.

The Irish Banshees (as the Irish National Aussie Rules ladies team is known) went into the Euro Cup 2019 at Norrtalje in Sweden as reigning champions.

Colmcille ladies club posted a message of congratulations to Michelle.

“We want to wish Michelle Farrell the very best making her debut for Ireland playing AFL in Sweden this weekend.

“This is an unbelievable achievement for Michelle, to play at national level, representing her country and we are very proud of her.

“Great credit is due to Michelle for being a fantastic ambassador for our club, as a player and a mentor to underage teams. She is a fantastic role model for both female and male footballers. Thank you Michelle and best of luck this weekend.”

Thanks has been expressed to the following businesses who have sponsored Michelle for the AFL Europe Euro Cup 2019; DM Finance, Creegans Pub, Bunlahy, Fusion Carpentry Ltd and Fox Bros Carpentry Ltd.