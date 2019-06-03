GALLERY | Three Longford players honoured at 2019 Teams of the Lidl Ladies National Football League awards

Three Longford players were honoured as the 2019 Teams of the Lidl Ladies National Football League awards were presented at Croke Park on Friday last.

Mairead Moore (Clonguish), Michelle Farrell (Colmcille) and Aisling Greene (Clonguish) were present at GAA headquarters to collect their awards.

The best players from the four divisions in the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues were selected by the LGFA’s All Star committee.



The Longford trio were selected on the Lidl Division 3 Team of the League.

