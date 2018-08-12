Roscommon Races return on August 20

Roscommon Races return on Monday, August 20, with the first of seven races due off at 5.20pm.

It’s Londis Family Day with lots of free entertainment for the children, such as the Pirate Boat Train. All kids love a bouncy castle, and there will also be a Rock and Roll Gladiator, face painting and a Disco Dome. As usual children U-16 are free.

There is a special admission price for students of €5.00 – naturally student ID cards must be produced. The Most Stylish Hat Competition (open to both male and female) has a first prize of €400 with two runner-up prizes of €100 each.

Roscommon Races receive great support from local the business community and sponsors next week include Murray ambulance, Eurona Brisknet, Londis Roscommon, Pyramid Bookmakers, The Cleary Family, Forans Equine and the EBF.

Gerry Gill Motors kindly sponsors the prize for the hard-working grooms, for the best turned out horse in each race.

There will be music in the main bar after the second last race with Derek Campbell.

Roscommon Races try to offer value to customers and they have a special voucher for €35 which includes, admission, race card, two course meal and a €10 betting voucher. They also offer a discount for group bookings.

Check out Roscommon Racecourse on Facebook or visit www.roscommonracecourse.ie for updates.

