Due to extreme heat tonight's racing at Longford Greyhound Stadium has been cancelled

Officials at Longford Greyhound Stadium have announced that due to the extreme heat racing tonight, Monday, June 25, at the track is cancelled.



A spokesperson explained, "Tonight's card will be run next Monday night."

Meanwhile, trials at the track scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 26, are also cancelled due to the heat. "A trial session (unrecorded) will be held on Wednesday morning from 7 am to 9 am."

