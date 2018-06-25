Longford woman in Facebook appeal to help return parrot to its owner
Longford woman in Facebook appeal to help return parrot to its owner
Longford woman Michelle Conway has launched a Facebook appeal in an effort to return a friendly parrot to its owner.
Michelle posted a photograph of the parrot enjoying some food and has requested that people keep sharing the post until the owner is found.
Also read: Longford to be one of the hottest places in Europe this week
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on