Longford exit U-20 Championship as they slump to third consecutive defeat against neighbours Westmeath

Longford fell to their third defeat in consecutive group games and exited the Eirgrid Leinster U-20 football championship on Saturday afternoon at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park as Westmeath advanced to the quarter-finals with six points to spare, 1-16 to 1-10, over their neighbours.

Westmeath were sharper in attack and took their scores. They were twice ahead by six points in the second half and Tom Molloy added a goal in the 50th minute to stretch their lead to nine points, 1-15 to 0-9.

Also read: Longford have home advantage for the clash against Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifiers



Longford ended the game well with a goal from substitute Ruairi Harkin - who togged out just days after his grandfather Michael died. Rory Hawkins, his Colmcille team-mate, added a late point to Longford’s tally.

See Wednesday's Longford Leader for more.

LONGFORD: Conor Gallagher; Kian Gilmore, Michael Cahill, Mark McCormack (0-1); Ross Claffey, Shane Farrell (0-1), Cillian Lee; Enda Farrell, Daire Duggan (0-1); Iarla O’Sullivan, Peter Lynn (0-1), Kyle Kenny (0-1); Rory Hawkins (0-3), Sean Noonan, Thomas McGann (0-2,1f).



Subs: Ryan McHugh for Kenny (half-time), Cian McElligott for Lynn (38 mins), James Bracken for Claffey and Ruairi Harkin (1-0) for E Farrell (55 mins)



WESTMEATH: Jordan Nugent; Conor Dillon, Gareth Carr, Eoghan Bracken; Joe Moran, Eoin Nally, Plunkett Maxwell; Adam Loughlin (0-1), John Tumelty; Daniel Reid (0-2), Nigel Harte (0-2), James Maxwell (0-2); Tom Molloy (1-2), Sean Pettit (0-6,4f), Brian Kavanagh (0-1).



Subs: Robbie Forde for Kavanagh (49 mins), Ben Treanor for Dillon (51 mins), Kevin Regan for Loughlin (55mins), Ben Cox for Molloy (57 mins), Sean Clinton for P Maxwell (58 mins)



REFEREE: Patrick Coyle (Meath)

Also read: Longford juniors lose out to Meath in high scoring Leinster championship clash