Longford have home advantage for the clash against Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifiers

For the second time in the space of four years Longford and Kildare will meet in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers with the Round 2 fixture to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Saturday June 23 is the confirmed date for the big match (throw-in 7pm) and Denis Connerton’s side will be hoping to bounce back from the 2-25 to 0-12 defeat against Dublin in the Leinster semi-final at Croke Park.

When the counties clashed in the Round 3 match back in 2015, Longford (managed by Jack Sheedy) lost home advantage due to health and safety regulations and ended up getting hammered 2-24 to 0-11 by Kildare at the neutral venue of Cusack Park in Mullingar.

While the current Kildare team suffered a shock defeat against Carlow in the quarter-final of the Leinster Championship, they were operating in Division 1 of the National League this season and showed their real potential with an impressive attacking display in the 2-22 to 2-14 win away to Derry in Round 1 of the qualifiers on Saturday last.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2 Draw: Tipperary v Mayo; Waterford v Monaghan; Cavan v Down; Carlow v Tyrone; Offaly v Clare; Longford v Kildare; Sligo v Armagh; Leitrim v Louth. Ties to be played on June 23/24