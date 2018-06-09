THE PUNTER'S EYE: Three horses that could make you a fortune this weekend

The Curragh hosts another meeting this weekend with the top trainers all bringing quality animals to the Kildare track. Our man has run the rule over the Saturday's card and picked out a trio of horses worth following:

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

The 14:10 race on the card on Saturday throws up a number of interesting newcomers and despite some having racecourse experience, I'd still side with the unraced I REMEMBER YOU (7/1) for Aidan O'Brien. The Ballydoyle handler has another expensive entrant in the race in the shape of All The King's Men, but I Remember You is a well bred filly by Australia. With that pedigree, she wouldn't have to be that that much above average to be in the reckoning here and with Seamie Heffernan on board she may well make a memorable debut.

In the next race at 14:45, a big field handicap, BAY OF SKAILL (6/1) makes most appeal after a pleasing comeback run from eight months off the track at Cork recently. This is a horse we've tipped here before, largely beause of his consistency, but it's worth noting here that he has strong form on good ground. Double that with the fact he was a good second to Kailee on his only other visit to the Curragh and you have a serious prospect over the trip, going and track. Having warmed up after a lengthy lay-off with that runner-up performance, this one could be primed for glory even from a huge weight.

Mustajeer is probably a worthy favourite for Ger Lyons in the 15:55 contest but most of his best form has come on soft ground, and it might be worth taking him on with Jessica Harrington's I'M SO FANCY (4/1). This four-year-old filly has shown she likes good to firm ground and although heavy rain is expected in Newbridge on Friday, the ground should hold and remain good on Saturday afternoon. This horse is difficult to win with but she bumped into two likeable types in Turret Rocks and Clear Skies when finishing third at Gowran last time out. The favourite may well be a step above after his run behind Cliffs of Moher in the Mooresbridge but at the odds, I'M SO FANCY is worth the risk.