Kilbeggan Races meeting rescheduled for next Monday evening, April 30
The Kilbeggan Races meeting that was cancelled on April 20 has now been rescheduled for next Monday evening, April 30
The Kilbeggan Races meeting that was cancelled on April 20 has now been rescheduled for next Monday evening, April 30, with the first race going to post at 5pm.
Admission is adults €15, students & OAPs €12.
Also read: Kilbeggan Races manager Paddy Dunican wins prestigious Athlone Business Person of the Year Award
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on