Kilbeggan Races meeting rescheduled for next Monday evening, April 30

The Kilbeggan Races meeting that was cancelled on April 20 has now been rescheduled for next Monday evening, April 30, with the first race going to post at 5pm. 

Admission is adults €15, students & OAPs €12.

