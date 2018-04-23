Kilbeggan Races manager Paddy Dunican wins prestigious Athlone Business Person of the Year Award

Kilbeggan Racecourse Manager Paddy Dunican said that he is delighted and humbled to receive the very Prestigious Athlone Business Person of the Year Award.



Mr Dunican added, "I am surrounded by a team of great people in Kilbeggan who support and work very hard with me. And It’s a great honour for all of our hard work over the years, that I was presented with this Award."

For 30 years Paddy has been leading the development of the Midlands Racecourse at Kilbeggan into one of the most successful provincial racecourses in Ireland.



Paddy’s success in developing the business, and nurturing the sport of horse racing at Kilbeggan in which Ireland is a world leader, has earned him national recognition as a person with great leadership, business management and organisational skill.

Mr Dunican commented, "I deeply appreciate this Award, on behalf of the Kilbeggan Race Committee, our Chairman Paul Daly and my fellow officers; P.J. Lynam, Stan McCormack and Tom Lynam, I want to express our sincere thanks to the Athlone Chamber of Commerce in particular to the President John McGrath and his board directors and executives and of course David Gleeson Managing Partner of RBK for sponsoring the Athlone Business Person of the Year Award.

"The recent designation of Athlone within the National Planning Framework 2040 as the Midlands region’s centre of growth and the collaboration with the surrounding counties will drive massive economic development. We in Kilbeggan Races are excited to be part of this new successful Midlands region of growth."

New Race Meeting on Monday evening, April 30

Horse Racing Ireland have granted Kilbeggan Races a new Race Meeting on Monday evening April 30. The first race is at 5pm, so don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a great evening of racing on next Monday at our first meeting of 2018.