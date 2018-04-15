Longford GAA results scoreboard
Johnny Skelly Football League Division 1
Sat, 14 Apr, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), St Mary's Granard 2-9 Colmcille 2-11
Sat, 14 Apr, Venue: Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 3), Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 1-6 Clonguish 1-13
Sat, 14 Apr, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Dromard 1-14 Ballymahon 0-7
Sat, 14 Apr, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 3), St Columba's 1-11 Abbeylara 0-8
Sat, 14 Apr, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 3), Longford Slashers 2-9 Emmet Og Killoe 0-19
Michael Moran Football League Division 2
Fri, 13 Apr, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 3), Grattan Og 0-10 Cashel 2-11
Sat, 14 Apr, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 3), Rathcline 2-5 St. Brigid's (Killashee) 2-11
Sat, 14 Apr, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 3), Sean Connolly 2-10 Kenagh 1-10
Sat, 14 Apr, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 3), Carrickedmond 2-8 St. Patrick,s Ardagh Moydow 0-9
Sat, 14 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), Fr Manning Gaels 2-17 Ballymore 1-13
All County Football League Division 3A
Sun, 15 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), Fr Manning Gaels 1-9 Emmet Og Killoe 4-16
Sun, 15 Apr, Venue: Egan Park, (Round 3), Legan Sarsfields 1-22 Longford Slashers 0-9
All County Football League Division 3B
Sun, 15 Apr, Venue: Moydow, (Round 3), St. Patrick,s Ardagh Moydow 2-21 St Mary's Granard 3-4
Sun, 15 Apr, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Dromard 3-6 Ballymahon 1-8
Juvenile Football League Division 1
Thu, 12 Apr, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 4), St. Patrick's Og W/O Killoe Og -
Thu, 12 Apr, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 4), Granard/Ballymore 0-7 Longford Slashers 0-4
Thu, 12 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 4), Clonguish Og 2-8 Northern Gaels 2-20
Juvenile Football League Division 2
Thu, 12 Apr, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's 4-14 St Vincent's 2-2
Thu, 12 Apr, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 3), Wolfe Tones Og 8-4 Carrick Sarsfields 6-7
Thu, 12 Apr, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels - St. Francis W/O
Under 14 League Division 1
Tue, 10 Apr, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og 7-16 Carrick Sarsfields 2-7
Thu, 12 Apr, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 2), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-7 Longford Slashers 2-6
Under 14 League Division 2
Tue, 10 Apr, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), Wolfe Tones Og 0-18 Granard/Ballymore 2-7
Under 14 League Division 3
Tue, 10 Apr, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 2), St. Patrick's Og 10-14 Shannon Gaels 4-3
Tue, 10 Apr, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney 5-5 Northern Gaels 7-7
