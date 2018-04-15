Clonguish master Mostrim in the Longford Division 1 League

Clonguish gradually asserted their superiority over Mostrim in the second half of the Division 1 league clash at Devine Park on Saturday evening last and ended up winning by the comfortable margin of seven points in the finish.

Clonguish . . . 1-13 Mostrim . . . 1-6

The sides were deadlocked at the break, 1-2 to 0-5, with Joe Dempsey getting the goal for Mostrim in the 18th minute and the home side made a bright start to the second half with a couple of points in quick succession from their chief marksman Darragh Doherty.

Clonguish then enjoyed a dominant spell to fire over six points in a row - three apiece from prominent midfielder Darren Quinn (two frees) and influential substitute Joe O’Brien (one free) between the 34th and 51st minutes - and Chris Gordon struck the killer blow in scoring a goal in the 53rd minute to put the issue beyond all doubt.

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Shane Sheridan, Martin Coyle, Evan Murphy; Shane Campbell, Sean Noone, Gerard Smith; Sean Noonan, Seamus Hannon; Ciaran Gallagher, Benny Dempsey, Daniel Connell; Joe Dempsey (1-0), Shane Kiernan, Darragh Doherty (0-6, two frees).

Subs:- Thomas Doyle for S Kiernan (injured, half-time); Niall Quinn for C Gallagher (injured, 37 mins); Alan O’Hara for E Murphy (injured, 44 mins); Seamus Donnelly for S Sheridan (black card, 47 mins).

CLONGUISH: Stephen Watters; Gerard Moore, Ronan Sweeney, Neil Devlin; Conor Shields (0-1), Stephen McLoughlin, Darragh McLoughlin (0-1); Peter Hanley, Darren Quinn (0-5, four frees); Chris Gordon (1-1), David Barden (0-1), Michael Corcoran; Ciaran Williams, Kevin Burke, Shane O’Brien (0-1).

Subs:- Francie Molloy for K Burke (black card, half-time); Joe O’Brien (0-3, one free) for S O’Brien (half-time); Mikie McGuinness for M Corcoran (40 mins); Alan Gregg for C Williams (56 mins); Packie Molloy for M McGuinness (injured, 59 mins); Brian Sweeney for C Shields (60 mins).

Referee: John Hughes (Killoe).