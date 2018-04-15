Mullinalaghta get back on track with win over Abbeylara in the Longford Division 1 League

A second half goal from James McGivney proved crucial as Mullinalaghta bounced back from the defeat against Longford Slashers the previous week to claim a win against their neighbours Abbeylara in the Division 1 league game at the Laurels on Saturday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-11 Abbeylara . . . 0-8

McGivney’s goal materialised in the 48th minute when there was just three points between the sides. St Columba’s had to play the entire second half with 14 men after goalkeeper Patrick Rogers was sent off in first half stoppage time for a red card offence.

Abbeylara (without Robbie Smyth) were unable to make use of the numerical advantage on the changeover. They cut the gap to just one point twice in the early stages of the second half but that was the closest they were to get to Mickey Graham’s charges as McGivney’s goal killed off their challenge.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Luke Meehan; Francis Mulligan, Shane Mulligan, Donal McElligott (0-1); Aidan McElligott, John Keegan; Gary Rogers (0-1), David McGivney (0-2,1f), Brendan Fox; Michael Cunningham (0-1), James McGivney (1-3), Rian Brady (0-3, 2f).

Subs:- David O’Rourke for B Fox (five minutes into first half stoppage time); B Fox for D McElligott (49 mins).

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Aaron Dalton, Fergal Battrim, PJ Masterson; Russell Brady, Cathal Lynch, Cormac Smyth; Colm P Smyth (0-1), Barry McKiernan (0-1, f); Cian Brady (0-2), Conor Berry, Brian Smyth (0-1); Padraig Berry, Padraig Battrim, Nigel Rabbitte (0-3, 2f).

Subs:- Michael Battrim for C Lynch (52 mins); C Lynch for P Battrim (53 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).