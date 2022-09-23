Search

23 Sept 2022

JOBS ALERT: Want to join our growing sales team? We're hiring a Multimedia Sales Advisor in Longford

JOBS ALERT: Want to join our growing sales team? We're hiring a Multimedia Sales Advisor in Longford

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Sept 2022 5:13 PM

Starting a career in multi-media Advertising Sales could prove to be your launchpad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector. If you have the communication skills to present well and persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.  

Media Sales Advisor - Multi-Media - Attractive salary package - Longford

About us

Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking Media Sales Advisors to join the advertising sales team working on the Longford Leader and longfordlive.ie.

About the role

As a Media Sales Advisor you will be responsible for a portfolio of existing customers and for developing new relationships with potential advertisers. You'll be part of an experienced and dedicated sales team and will be fully supported in understanding the role and how to achieve targets.

About you

Previous customer facing or telesales experience (retail or call-centre) would be desirable but is not essential for this role. Above all else, we are seeking ambitious people with strong communication skills who can build relationships with existing and potential customers. To be a success you’ll need to be energetic, self-motivated and able to think on your feet. Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you’ll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running.

We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media