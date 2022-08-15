Orphan First Kill and Dragon Ball Super Heroes hit Omniplex Longford this week - news and trailers

Omniplex Cinema reviews the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.
Orphan: First Kill (Cert 16) - see trailer below
Thriller/Horror | Starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles
Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles & Rossif Sutherland
Director: William Brent Bell
Genre: Horror
Release Date: Friday 19th August
Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous "child" at any cost.
Trailer: ORPHAN: FIRST KILL
Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes (Cert 12a) - see Trailer below
Starring: Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa & Yuko Minaguchi
Director: Tetsuro Kodama
Genre: Animated Adventure
Release Date: Wednesday 17th August
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super hero!
Trailer: Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO | OFFICIAL TRAILER
