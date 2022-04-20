Search

20 Apr 2022

Due to continued expansion, Mannok are hiring!

Due to continued expansion, Mannok are hiring!

Due to continued expansion, Mannok are hiring!

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 11:29 AM

One of UK and Ireland's most diverse and experienced manufacturers of construction products and a leading manufacturer of food packaging, supplying every major UK supermarket and many of the industry’s largest food processing companies.

As part of its strategic plan to reposition the efficiency, carbon footprint and overall resilience of its operations, a number of new positions have been identified within Mannok.

The objective is to ensure all functions are supported at a sufficiently high skill-level and competency to meet current and future needs of the business.

Several important and exciting internationally collaborative projects are currently in train which are aimed at ensuring future environmental compliance, improving plant efficiency, reducing CO2 while driving energy reduction overall.

This work will require a very strong project management and technical engineering competent team. All work will be completed within a Lean Manufacturing framework with Continuous Improvement as a core objective.

The range of innovative, research-led projects planned will ensure that the professional and technical skills of those involved will be leading-edge and in demand both locally and internationally. We will be supporting maximum skills-attainment with accredited professional qualifications in all cases.

Our focus is to:

  • Bring in new skills which allows employees to grow and develop including taking responsibility for upcoming projects.
  • Create additional technical support for the Control Systems functions which is critical to plant operation

We offer excellent salary and benefits package which includes pension and life cover, PRP scheme and maximum skills attainment with accredited professional qualifications where relevant is available to successful candidates.

Current roles available

  • Administrators
  • General Operators
  • Shuttering Carpenters
  • Safety Training Instructors
  • Electrical Instrumentation Technician
  • Mechanical Fitters
  • Electricians (Day/Shift)
  • Diesel Fitters
  • Reliability Engineer
  • Sustainbility Energy Engineering
  • Instrumention/ Control/ PLC programming Engineer

For full details see mannokbuild.com/careers or email hr@mannokbuild.com

*Sponsored Content 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media