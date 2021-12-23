Upgrade your fleet with a new Nissan van from O’Reilly and Sons

Is your van or van fleet due for renewal, but you can't source new vans?

O’Reilly & Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford have new vans available for delivery in early 2022, including the all-new Interstar and Primastar.

All Light Commercial models will be eligible for Nissan Van Plan – an innovative business leasing offer which has everything included from just €99 per week – including all routine servicing, tyres, motor tax, CVRT costs and replacement van during routine servicing.

No shortage of 221 cars

O’Reilly and Sons is Ireland’s newest Nissan franchise – and has recently announced that there’s no shortage of new Nissan vehicles. New cars or vans will be available for delivery early in 2022. To celebrate their new franchise, O’Reilly’s are offering a free service plan to anyone who orders a new Nissan before December 24.

All-electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, with the zero-emission Nissan Leaf billed to be one of the biggest sellers in the electric car market for next year. The Leaf is available on PCP/HP finance with 0% interest from €58 a week. O’Reilly and Sons are offering a free home charger and service plan to anyone who purchases a 221 Leaf.

Other popular models available for delivery in January are the Micra, Qashqai and Juke – all available now for pre-order.

Visit O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford, call them on 043-3346321 or visit their website at www.oreillyandsons.ie

