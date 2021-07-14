Jobs Alert | Masonite are currently recruiting for a number of roles

Masonite is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of interior doors and entry door systems. Throughout the company's 80-year history, Masonite has maintained its focus on leading-edge innovation, manufacturing excellence and superior customer service.

Masonite is committed to delivering product and service innovations that will enhance beauty, functionality and architectural design to its customers around the world. Builders, remodelers, architects and homeowners rely on Masonite products to create homes of distinction.

Masonite are currently recruiting for the following vacancies;

Production Planner (Full time Permanent position)

The position will be responsible for producing the daily production schedule and managing the daily die (or door skin mould) changes necessary to ensure that orders are met, and product inventory is managed. The position is a primary link between customer service (who manage customer orders), manufacturing and shipping.



Responsibilities include; detailed analysis of inventory both current & target and customer orders current and future. Factoring into the production schedule critical inputs including inventory levels and targets, customer orders and customer lead times. Determining die (or door skin mould) changes based on orders, die (mould) availability & mating and what the target inventory is.



Qualification, skills and experience; third level qualification Level 7 in business related discipline, minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Production Planner in a high-volume Manufacturing environment. Strong analytical, interpersonal and communication skills, advanced excel skills essential and working knowledge of power bi also a requirement. Experience of using planning/scheduling packages an advantage. The successful candidate will be a self-driver and problem-solver.

Applications to; recruitment@masonite.com by 27.07.21.



****************************



HR and Payroll Specialist (Full time Fixed term position - Maternity leave cover)

The position will be responsible for supporting the HR function primarily, with support to Finance.



Responsibilities include: Bi-monthly payroll processing for 150 employees, weekly timesheet preparation , preparation of monthly payroll reports to HR/ Finance teams, Budget preparation, co-ordination of recruitment, induction, training / development activities, benefits administration, providing support to employees for all HR/payroll queries.



Qualifications, Skills & Experience; Qualified or part qualified payroll technician (IPASS desirable), HR Qualification, minimum of 1-year experience working in payroll, experience in HR desirable, strong administration, communication and analytical skills, proficient in MS office, advanced excel skills essential



Applications to; recruitment@masonite.com by 27.07.21.

*******************

Masonite Ireland currently require General Operatives and a Housekeeper as follows;



Masonite Ireland is also partnering with Collins McNicholas Recruitment Group in hiring temporary General operatives and a temporary Housekeeper.

If you are interested in these roles at Masonite Ireland then contact Emma Cawley at Collins Mc Nicholas, Millbrook House, John F Kennedy Parade, Sligo



Email: emma.cawley@collinsmcnicholas.ie Phone: 071 9140258.