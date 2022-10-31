Longford Town FC manager Gary Cronin steps down in the aftermath of play-off defeat against Galway

Longford Town bowed out of the First Division promotion play-offs at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday last, as Galway United recorded a 3-0 second leg victory, to win 5-2 on aggregate in this semi-final clash, as late, late goals from substitutes Mikey Rowe and Rob Manley sealed the victory after David Hurley had opened the scoring for the home side in the first half.

Gary Cronin stepped down as the Longford Town manager after the game due to work commitments with a new full-time job outside of football demanding his full attention. Gary has served the club brilliantly as a player, a coach, and this season as a manager, and he will be sorely missed.

The following is a statement from Longford Town FC:

‘Longford Town FC regretfully announces that First-Team Manager Gary Cronin has departed the club due to personal circumstances.

Gary was a former player at the club where he made 52 appearances before becoming a coach and assistant manager under Tony Cousins. Gary then went on to manage Bray Wanderers for three and a half years before being appointed Manager of Longford Town in December 2021.

Gary brought the club into another play-off this season, finishing a respectable fourth in the league, only behind full-time outfits Galway, Waterford and league winners Cork City.

The club would like to express our huge thanks to Gary and his backroom staff for their tremendous efforts this season.

We wish Gary all the best in the future.’