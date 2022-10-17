Search

17 Oct 2022

Longford Town FC win the National League U-17 title

EA Sports Under 17 National League Tier 3

longford town fc

Delighted Longford Town FC U-17 captain Ryan Kelly lifts the EA Sports National League Tier 3 trophy following the 5-1 win over Limerick at Bishopsgate Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Tony Ghee

17 Oct 2022 1:02 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

The Longford Town Under 17 team ended a dramatic final day of the season as Tier 3 champions of the EA Sports National League, after a 5-1 victory over Limerick FC at Bishopsgate on Saturday, to pip Klub Kildare to the title on goals scored, after both teams ended the campaign on the same points and same goal difference.

Longford Town . . . 5    Limerick FC . . . 1 

Two goals from super sub Keelan Mullin, an own goal, and goals from Rasheed Yeboah and top scorer Owen Elding gave the Town the goals they needed to secure the title.

Before kick-off, any of the top three could have been crowned champions. Klub Kildare had thirty points and a plus twenty-two goal difference, Longford Town had thirty points and a plus twenty-one goal difference, while third placed Cobh had twenty-nine points. 

Klub Kildare won 5-2 away at Cobh, which meant that Anthony Elding’s charges needed a four-goal victory to snatch the title. The Town’s crucial fifth goal on eighty-four minutes proved to be the vital title winning goal.

LONGFORD TOWN: Fitzsimons, Eduard, Barrett, Hanrahan, Ryan Kelly, Waldron (Mullin 54 minutes), Josh Kelly, Priosti (Doyle 88 minutes), Elding, Yeboah, Olajide (Thornton 58 minutes).

Unused substitutes: Adeyinka, Miodrinolski, Stoskus, Sheerin.

