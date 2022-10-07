Republic of Ireland WNT to face Scotland in World Cup playoff

The Republic of Ireland senior women's team will take on Scotland in round two of the World Cup playoffs. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland senior women's team will take on Scotland in round two of the World Cup playoffs.
Scotland overcame Austria 1-0 on home soil on Thursday to set up the Irish date.
The Girls in Green travel to Glasgow next week to play the Scots at Hampden Park on Tuesday, October 11 (KO - 8pm).
| @FIFAWWC Qualifying Play-Off— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) October 6, 2022
v
| Tuesday, October 11
⏰ | KO 20:00
| Hampden Park#SCOIRL | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/07Y8HFAZBp
Vera Pauw's outfit could potentially qualify for next year's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia if they win the one-off fixture, depending on how the other playoff results go.
After discovering their opponents, Pauw said: "We need to play our best game ever... nothing has changed with that.
"We are going to give our all. We are going to prepare the best way and we will see if that is good enough."
Donal McElligott, the captain of the Mullinalaghta St Columba's senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy
Members from a Granard Town Twinning delegation with their French counterparts on a recent trip to East Rouen in Normandy
A large crowd filed through the doors of Longford Co Library last week for the official opening of an exhibition to mark the centenary of An Garda Síochána
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.