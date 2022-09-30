Search

30 Sept 2022

Longford’s Melissa O’Kane and the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 soccer squad set for EURO Qualifiers in Poland

Games against Poland, Northern Ireland and France

Longford’s Melissa O’Kane and the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 soccer squad set for EURO Qualifiers in Poland

Ardagh's Melissa O'Kane, Republic of Ireland U-19 Women's international player

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

30 Sept 2022 5:27 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Three games in seven days awaits the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s as they travel to Poland for the Qualifying Round of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships and selected in the squad is Longford’s own Melissa O’Kane from Ardagh who plays with Athlone Town in the National League.

A place at next summer's finals tournament in Belgium is the target for Dave Connell's squad who must take on Poland, Northern Ireland and France just to reach the Elite Round.

For his squad selection, Connell is without several players due to injury but has been able to include Shelbourne defender Jessie Stapleton, who was recently involved with the Ireland WNT.

There is a first call-up for Galway WFC attacker Rola Olusola, while Cork City midfielder Ellie O'Brien and Sligo Rovers ace Kerri O'Hara will be hoping to earn a first appearance at this level.

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Summer Lawless (Peamount United), Claudia Keenan (Wexford Youths)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford Youths), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town), Abi Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Orlaith O'Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Michaela Lawrence (Wexford Youths), Sophie Morrin (Liverpool), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Scarlett Herron (Athlone Town), Ellie O'Brien (Cork City), Jamie Thompson (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers), Laura Shine (Cork City), Lia O'Leary (Shelbourne), Kerri O'Hara (Sligo Rovers), Rola Olusola (Galway WFC)

UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers

League A, Group 5

Tuesday, October 4th | Poland v Republic of Ireland, City Stadium Plewiska, KO 13:00 (Irish Time)

Friday, October 7th | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, City Stadium Swarzedz, KO 10:00 (Irish Time)

Monday, October 10th | Republic of Ireland v France, MGKS Huragan, KO 13:00 (Irish Time)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media