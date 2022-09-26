Ireland v Armenia: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland host Armenia in their final group game of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening.
PREVIEW
Stephen Kenny and his Irish side conclude their Nations League campaign against Armenia - an outfit who defeated the Boys in Green in the opening game of the group.
Ireland need at least a draw at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday to guarantee safety and avoid relegation to League C of the competition.
Kenny's team suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Scotland at the weekend which has put the Scots one point away from winning the group if they can manufacture at least a draw in Ukraine tomorrow.
The Boys in Green will be fully focused on avoiding the drop against a team ranked 92nd in the world on Tuesday before they discover their Euro 2024 qualifying group when the draw is made on October 9.
TEAM NEWS
Stephen Kenny has a fully fit squad to choose from other than Andrew Omobamidele who was ruled out through injury.
MATCH-DAY SQUAD | Scotland v Ireland— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) September 24, 2022
Liam Scales misses out on the match-day squad for the trip to Hampden Park this evening
Matt Doherty claims the No.3 shirt & Michael Obafemi is handed the No.9 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TXisIXvEEU
TIME
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.
TV SCHEDULE
The match will be live on RTÉ2 from 7pm. Premier Sports will also air the game with coverage starting at 7.15pm.
ODDS
Republic of Ireland 3/10
Draw 15/4
Armenia 10/1
A man in his 20s was arrested and charged after an incident in Longford town during the early hours of Sunday morning
A man in his 50s is to appear in court in connection to an alleged public order incident in Longford on Saturday night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.