Promotion seeking Longford Town have to settle for a draw against Treaty United

Longford Town FC manager Gary Cronin, who has guided the club into the promotion play-offs with four fixtures still to play in the SSE Airtricity League First Division
Already guaranteed a place in the promotion play-offs, Longford Town stretched their unbeaten run to six games in the draw against FAI Cup semi-finalists Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Bishopsgate on Saturday evening.
Longford Town . . . 1 Treaty United . . . 1
Town captain Sam Verdon scored from a header to break the deadlock in the 15th minute but the Limerick club equalised in the 44th minute when experienced striker Enda Curran hit the target.
That was the way it remained until the final whistle with both sides creating chances in the second half in the search for the winning goal.
Longford’s reserve keeper Colm Cox, replacing Luke Dennison, produced a fine performance while also missing from the defence were Shane Elworthy and Dylan Barnett.
The Town have four fixtures remaining, starting on Friday night next away to Athlone while Waterford (who are also through to the FAI Cup semi-finals) are the visitors to Bishopsgate on Monday night October 3rd.
Fourth in the table Longford conclude their league programme with away games against Cobh Ramblers and Galway United before embarking on the promotion play-offs.
LONGFORD TOWN: Colm Cox, Michael Barker, Matthew Dunne, Mick McDonnell, Ben Lynch, Aaron Robinson, Dean McMenamy (Matthew O’Brien, 73 mins), Kian Corbally (Darren Clarke, 66 mins), Mark Hanratty (Adam Verdon, 80 mins), Jordan Adeyemo (Cristian Maguersan, 73 mins), Sam Verdon (Joe Power, 79 mins).
TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Marc Ludden, Callum McNamara, Conor Melody (Success Edogun, 65 mins), Stephen Christopher, Lee Devitt, Joel Coustrain (Willie Armshaw, 57 mins), Enda Curran (Colin Conroy, 81 mins), Matt Keane (Jack Lynch, 65 mins), Ben O'Riordan, Mark Walsh.
Referee: Adriano Reale.
Longford Town FC manager Gary Cronin, who has guided the club into the promotion play-offs with four fixtures still to play in the SSE Airtricity League First Division
Rian Brady on the ball for Mullinalaghta in his bid to evade a blocking attempt from Dromard opponent Fionn Hourican. Action from the SFC semi-final Photo: Syl Healy
John Kearney, NCSE CEO, Eithne Walsh, Feach Head of Advocacy & Communications, Toni O'Dwyer National Services Manager, NCBI Children & Young Persons team, Lorna Fitzpatrick, NCBI Advocacy & Engagement
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.