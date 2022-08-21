Promotion chasing Longford Town extend unbeaten run in hard earned win over Wexford FC

Promotion chasing Longford Town are virtually guaranteed a place in the First Division play-offs after scoring a hard earned win over Wexford FC at Bishopsgate on Saturday night.

Longford Town . . . 1 Wexford FC . . . 0

It took an own goal to separate the sides in the finish with the home side breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute.

A shot from Sam Verdon struck the post with the rebound deflecting off the unfortunate Wexford defender Joe Manley as the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Some fine saves by Luke Dennison denied Wexford the equaliser and the excellent home keeper produced a brilliant point-blank stop in the 67th minute.

Longford almost scored a second goal in stoppage time when Jordan Adeyemo’s effort hit the post as they stuck it out to register their fourth consecutive win in the league.

The Town are now a massive 13 points ahead of sixth placed Wexford in the table and are not in action next weekend due to the second round fixtures in the FAI Cup.

Gary Cronin’s side will travel to Turners Cross on Friday September 2 to take on the league leaders Cork City with six games remaining in the First Division.

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Michael Barker, Dylan Barnett; Darren Clarke (Kian Corbally, 56 mins), Mark Hanratty (Karl Chambers, 56 mins), Dean McMenamy, Aaron Robinson (Brandon McCann, 78 mins), Sam Verdon (Adam Verdon, 79 mins); Jordan Adeyemo.

WEXFORD FC: Alex Moody; Thomas Considine (Aaron Dobbs, 72 mins), Eoin Farrell (Paul Cleary, 71 mins), Joe Manley, Len O'Sullivan, Jordan Tallon; Conor Crowley, Harry Groome, Luka Lovic; Dinny Corcoran, Ger Shortt.

Referee: Alan Patchell.