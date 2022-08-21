Search

21 Aug 2022

Promotion chasing Longford Town extend unbeaten run in hard earned win over Wexford FC

SSE Airtricity League First Division

longford town fc

Kian Corbally on the attack for Longford Town against Wexford FC in the First Division league game at Bishopsgate on Saturday night Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Aug 2022 12:02 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Promotion chasing Longford Town are virtually guaranteed a place in the First Division play-offs after scoring a hard earned win over Wexford FC at Bishopsgate on Saturday night. 

Longford Town . . . 1    Wexford FC . . . 0 

It took an own goal to separate the sides in the finish with the home side breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute. 

A shot from Sam Verdon struck the post with the rebound deflecting off the unfortunate Wexford defender Joe Manley as the ball ended up in the back of the net. 

Some fine saves by Luke Dennison denied Wexford the equaliser and the excellent home keeper produced a brilliant point-blank stop in the 67th minute. 

Longford almost scored a second goal in stoppage time when Jordan Adeyemo’s effort hit the post as they stuck it out to register their fourth consecutive win in the league.

The Town are now a massive 13 points ahead of sixth placed Wexford in the table and are not in action next weekend due to the second round fixtures in the FAI Cup. 

Gary Cronin’s side will travel to Turners Cross on Friday September 2 to take on the league leaders Cork City with six games remaining in the First Division.  

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Michael Barker, Dylan Barnett; Darren Clarke (Kian Corbally, 56 mins), Mark Hanratty (Karl Chambers, 56 mins), Dean McMenamy, Aaron Robinson (Brandon McCann, 78 mins), Sam Verdon (Adam Verdon, 79 mins); Jordan Adeyemo.

WEXFORD FC: Alex Moody; Thomas Considine (Aaron Dobbs, 72 mins), Eoin Farrell (Paul Cleary, 71 mins), Joe Manley, Len O'Sullivan, Jordan Tallon; Conor Crowley, Harry Groome, Luka Lovic; Dinny Corcoran, Ger Shortt.

Referee: Alan Patchell. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media