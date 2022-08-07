Longford Town conquer Cobh to strengthen push for place in promotion play-offs

Longford Town conquered Cobh Ramblers for the third time this season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division to strengthen their push for a place in the promotion play-offs.

Longford Town . . . 2 Cobh Ramblers . . . 0

Gary Cronin’s side are now eight points clear of sixth placed Wexford FC in the table with eight fixtures remaining and are looking good for at least a top five finish.

Boosted by a brilliant start with Jordan Adeyemo breaking the deadlock with just four minutes gone on the clock at Bishopsgate on Saturday evening, Longford were generally in control after the well worked opening goal.

Having said that, it took a great close range save by the Town keeper Luke Dennison to prevent Cobh scoring the equaliser in the 16th minute.

The home side were unlucky not to extend their advantage when Sam Verdon had a shot deflected against the crossbar in the 54th minute.

The killer second goal eventually materialised in the 64th minute when another newcomer Mark Hanratty, on loan from Dundalk, hit the target to clinch the vital victory.

Longford’s next league fixture is against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night and the Town players will be in a confident frame of mind in the quest for another positive result.

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Michael Barker, Dylan Barnett; Dean McMenamy, Matthew O’Brien; Darren Clarke, Eric Molloy; Sam Verdon, Jordan Adeyemo.

Subs:- Mark Hanratty for Molloy (half-time); Kian Corbally for Clarke (69 mins); Cristian Magerusan for Adeyemo and Adam Verdon for S Verdon (81 mins).

COBH RAMBLERS: Hunt, Kavanagh, Fleming, Frahill, Abbott, Beineon, Drinan, McGrath, Desmond, J Equaibor, Holland.