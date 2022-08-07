Search

07 Aug 2022

Longford Town conquer Cobh to strengthen push for place in promotion play-offs

SSE Airtricity League First Division

longford town fc

Jordan Adeyemo, scorer of the first goal, pictured in action for Longford Town against Cobh Ramblers at Bishopsgate on Saturday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

07 Aug 2022 12:26 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford Town conquered Cobh Ramblers for the third time this season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division to strengthen their push for a place in the promotion play-offs.

Longford Town . . . 2  Cobh Ramblers . . . 0

Gary Cronin’s side are now eight points clear of sixth placed Wexford FC in the table with eight fixtures remaining and are looking good for at least a top five finish.

Boosted by a brilliant start with Jordan Adeyemo breaking the deadlock with just four minutes gone on the clock at Bishopsgate on Saturday evening, Longford were generally in control after the well worked opening goal. 

Having said that, it took a great close range save by the Town keeper Luke Dennison to prevent Cobh scoring the equaliser in the 16th minute.

The home side were unlucky not to extend their advantage when Sam Verdon had a shot deflected against the crossbar in the 54th minute.

The killer second goal eventually materialised in the 64th minute when another newcomer Mark Hanratty, on loan from Dundalk, hit the target to clinch the vital victory. 

Longford’s next league fixture is against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night and the Town players will be in a confident frame of mind in the quest for another positive result. 

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Michael Barker, Dylan Barnett; Dean McMenamy, Matthew O’Brien; Darren Clarke, Eric Molloy; Sam Verdon, Jordan Adeyemo.

Subs:- Mark Hanratty for Molloy (half-time); Kian Corbally for Clarke (69 mins); Cristian Magerusan for Adeyemo and Adam Verdon for S Verdon (81 mins). 

COBH RAMBLERS: Hunt, Kavanagh, Fleming, Frahill, Abbott, Beineon, Drinan, McGrath, Desmond, J Equaibor, Holland. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media