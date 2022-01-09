Fabulous gesture as Longford soccer league sends full kits to club in Nigeria 

The Longford Schoolboy/girls soccer league has sent full playing kits to a club in Nigeria.
The FAI Development Officer Longford Graham Kane praised the great initiative and he said the kits were sent to the Christ Calling Doctrinal Church football club, based in Ijebu Ode in Ogun state, Nigeria.
He also explained the like between Longford and the club in Nigeria.
Ayoade Bolarinwa is a current referee in the Longford League and Graham added, "Well done to Ayoade who made this happen for his former club."
