Search

08 Jan 2022

Shocking discovery as family out walking in Longford woodland find six puppies dumped in tied bag

Shocking discovery as family out walking in Longford woodland find six puppies dumped in tied bag

Five of the six puppies found in a Longford Woodland earlier this week. The sixth puppy is with the family that found them

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A family out walking in a Longford woodland earlier this week made a shocking discovery as they found six puppies cruelly dumped in a tied bag. 

The Roscommon branch of SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) highlighted how they were contacted on Tuesday, January 4 regarding a bag that was found in a woodland area between Longford town and Ballinalee.

Longford woman tells of losing incredible seven stone during lockdown

Local weight-loss expert Tona Daly runs two groups in Longford, supporting her members to manage their weight each week.

Greater 'leeway' needed to allow Longford schools close on individual basis in midst of Omicron rise

Government leaders should allow "leeway" for schools beset by Covid-related staff and student absences to close on an individual basis.

 

A spokesperson posted on Facebook, "A family out walking came across a bag tied at the top, looked inside and found six puppies. They are around ten weeks old. The female puppies are quite thin but otherwise healthy." 

Roscommon SPCA had the puppies vet checked. "They have been flea and wormed, first vaccination and microchipped. They are all healthy." 

They believe the puppies may be Beagle X breed and outlined that they will be available for rehoming in a couple of days and will be advertised on the Roscommon SPCA website.

Just five of the puppies will be available for rehoming, as the sixth puppy is with the family that found them.

Roscommon SPCA says that any donation towards the welfare of the puppies will be greatly appreciated and you can do so via Paypal donates link: paypal.com/ie/fundraiser/charity/4033186 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media