Shocking discovery as family out walking in Longford woodland find six puppies dumped in tied bag

Five of the six puppies found in a Longford Woodland earlier this week. The sixth puppy is with the family that found them
A family out walking in a Longford woodland earlier this week made a shocking discovery as they found six puppies cruelly dumped in a tied bag.
The Roscommon branch of SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) highlighted how they were contacted on Tuesday, January 4 regarding a bag that was found in a woodland area between Longford town and Ballinalee.
Longford woman tells of losing incredible seven stone during lockdown
Local weight-loss expert Tona Daly runs two groups in Longford, supporting her members to manage their weight each week.
Greater 'leeway' needed to allow Longford schools close on individual basis in midst of Omicron rise
Government leaders should allow "leeway" for schools beset by Covid-related staff and student absences to close on an individual basis.
A spokesperson posted on Facebook, "A family out walking came across a bag tied at the top, looked inside and found six puppies. They are around ten weeks old. The female puppies are quite thin but otherwise healthy."
Roscommon SPCA had the puppies vet checked. "They have been flea and wormed, first vaccination and microchipped. They are all healthy."
They believe the puppies may be Beagle X breed and outlined that they will be available for rehoming in a couple of days and will be advertised on the Roscommon SPCA website.
Just five of the puppies will be available for rehoming, as the sixth puppy is with the family that found them.
Roscommon SPCA says that any donation towards the welfare of the puppies will be greatly appreciated and you can do so via Paypal donates link: paypal.com/ie/fundraiser/charity/4033186
Five of the six puppies found in a Longford Woodland earlier this week. The sixth puppy is with the family that found them
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.