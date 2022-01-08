Shocking discovery as family out walking in Longford woodland find six puppies dumped in tied bag

A family out walking in a Longford woodland earlier this week made a shocking discovery as they found six puppies cruelly dumped in a tied bag.

The Roscommon branch of SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) highlighted how they were contacted on Tuesday, January 4 regarding a bag that was found in a woodland area between Longford town and Ballinalee.

A spokesperson posted on Facebook, "A family out walking came across a bag tied at the top, looked inside and found six puppies. They are around ten weeks old. The female puppies are quite thin but otherwise healthy."

Roscommon SPCA had the puppies vet checked. "They have been flea and wormed, first vaccination and microchipped. They are all healthy."

They believe the puppies may be Beagle X breed and outlined that they will be available for rehoming in a couple of days and will be advertised on the Roscommon SPCA website.

Just five of the puppies will be available for rehoming, as the sixth puppy is with the family that found them.

Roscommon SPCA says that any donation towards the welfare of the puppies will be greatly appreciated and you can do so via Paypal donates link: paypal.com/ie/fundraiser/charity/4033186