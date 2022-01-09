Well known Longford business closes doors for final time

File Picture: Tim Mossholder from Pexels
A well known Longford business is closing its doors for the final time today, Sunday, January 9.
The Village Inn take away in Lanesboro has informed customers they are officially closing their doors for good.
They expressed 'a big thank you' to people for their support over the ten years that the Village Inn has been around.
Longford woman tells of losing incredible seven stone during lockdown
Local weight-loss expert Tona Daly runs two groups in Longford, supporting her members to manage their weight each week.
They posted on Facebook: "It has been an amazing experience here and we wish we could continue but life has other plans. The people who have come by throughout the years have been nothing but the best, we are thankful for the opportunity you have provided."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.