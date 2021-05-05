Stephen Kenny pays tribute to Alan McLoughlin and Alan Keely

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has paid tribute to Ireland World Cup hero Alan McLoughlin and former League of Ireland player Alan Keely following their tragic deaths.

Alan McLoughlin was capped 42 times by the Republic of Ireland under Jack Charlton and Mick McCarthy, and famously scored the Windsor Park equaliser against Northern Ireland in November 1993 that sent the Republic of Ireland to USA ’94. He also won the FAI Player of the Year award in 1996.

Alan Keely played in the League of Ireland for almost 10 years and began his senior career with Shelbourne in 2001. He enjoyed two spells at Tolka Park while also playing for other clubs including Kildare County, Finn Harps, Dublin City and Waterford United.

Alan McLoughlin

"I'd like to pay tribute to Alan McLoughlin. He was a terrific player for Ireland and I remember when he burst onto the scene at Swindon and he went on to have a really good career at Southampton and Portsmouth, and to get 42 caps for Ireland.

"A complete all-round midfield player, terrific energy and capable of scoring goals from midfield. Of course, he will be remembered for the goal which helped us qualify for the World Cup but apart from the goal, he had a significant career for Ireland, being involved in Italia 1990 and USA 1994.

"He went on to be an accomplished coach at Portsmouth and Head of Academy at Swindon in recent seasons. He will be fondly remembered by all of the Irish supporters. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

Alan Keely

"In these toughest of times, we learn to appreciate life and for a young man, Alan Keely, a big tough central-defender, to lose his life at 38 reminds us of this.

"Alan is from a famous football family, his Dad Dermot was a hugely successful player and manager and Longford Town was one of his former clubs. Alan forged a really good career in the league with Shelbourne, Finn Harps, Waterford, Kildare County and Dublin City.

"Alan relocated to Dundalk and I got to know him because he worked as a postman, and I'd meet him near Oriel Park. He was a passionate football man and a keen supporter after being a player, and he just seems incredibly young to pass away, and, of course, my thoughts are with his young family."