Reaction | Defiant Longford Town players determined to show there is life after Neale Fenn

Despite the midweek bombshell resignation of their manager and the heartache of bowing out of the Extra.ie FAI Cup to Bohemians following a dramatic penalty shootout at Dalymount Park on Friday night, defiant Longford Town players took to Twitter to insist there is life after Neale Fenn's departure.



In Fenn's absence, Daire Doyle called the shots from the dugout and a super performance saw Longford push Bohs all the way but ultimately their brave challenge against their Premier Division opponents came up short.

While Fenn watched his new charges Cork City suffer a shock defeat against Galway United at Eamon Deacy Park, former Town boss and Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny was at Dalymount.

Long-time Bohs fan and actor Eric Lalor, who played villain Cathal Spillane in RTE drama Fair City, also took to Twitter to lavish praise on the performance of Longford dynamo Aodh Dervin. "Brilliant performance from you and your team Aodh. Best of luck with the promotion push," tweeted Lalor.

While his penalty was saved, 'gutted' Town 'keeper Lee Steacy tweeted: "In the grand scheme of things I’m immensely proud of my group of players and management. We showed tonight we can mix it with the best. Please god we can take inspiration into hopefully the play offs."

Sam Verdon suggested: "Very proud of the group of players, staff & fans. We showed incredible character. Big push now til the end of the season."

Thanking the Longford fans for their support, Dean Byrne tweeted: "I’m proud of everyone of the lads. We showed to everyone what we know we can do."

Aodh Dervin tweeted: "What a performance from everyone tonight , big push for promotion now. Thanks to the fans for travelling quality again!"

Longford Town's Aodh Dervin in action against Bohs on Friday night PICTURE: KEN KEENAN

