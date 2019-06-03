Longford Town maintain title challenge with crucial win over Galway United

Longford Town bounced back from Friday night's unlucky defeat against league leaders Shelbourne with a crucial win over Galway United in the rearranged First Division fixture at City Calling Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday.

Longford Town . . . 2 Galway United . . . 1

The gap at the top of the table is now closed to just a single point as Neale Fenn’s side maintained their title challenge with their next league fixture at home to bottom club Wexford FC on Saturday evening, kick-off 7.30pm.

Both of the Town goals came in the first half as they established a comfortable lead. The deadlock was broken in the 11th minute when Shane Elworthy's cross to the far post was finished to the back of the net from a tight angle by Dean Byrne.

Longford scored their second goal in the 19th minute when Dean Byrne played the ball into the path of Aodh Dervin and his perfect pass was finished to the net by Sam Verdon.

Galway improved in the second half and substitute Shane Doherty made an immediate impact when he pulled a goal back in the 55th minute after being on the pitch for about 20 seconds.

But the Town managed to consolidate their grip on the game to collect the three valuable points in their quest for promotion to the Premier Division.

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Conor Kenna, Anto Breslin; Sam Verdon, Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra, Jamie Hollywood, Dean Byrne; Aaron Dobbs.

Subs:- Karl Chambers for Dobbs (half-time); Jamie Doyle for Hollywood (76 mins); Joe Manley for Verdon (88 mins).

GALWAY UNITED: Kevin Horgan; Christopher Horgan, Maurice Nugent, Cian Murphy, Stephen Walsh; Matthew Barrett, Ivan Gamarra, Mark Hannon, Marc Ludden; Conor Barry; Vinny Faherty.

Subs:- Shane Doherty for Barrett (55 mins); Joshua Keane Quinlivan for Barry (59 mins); Dara Costelloe for Hannon (69 mins).

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).

Attendance: 636