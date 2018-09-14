Big blow for Longford Town’s promotion play-off hopes in the defeat against Drogheda

Longford Town suffered a big blow in the battle for the remaining promotion play-off place in the First Division when they were defeated by Drogheda in the crucial clash at United Park on Friday night.

Drogheda United . . . 2 Longford Town . . . 1

Neale Fenn’s side, minus the services of suspended duo Darren Meenan and Shane Elworthy, are now two points adrift of Drogheda in the league table with just one fixture left to be played.

If Longford Town are to snatch the last play-off spot then they will need to defeat the First Division champions UCD at City Calling Stadium on Saturday night next and even at that are depending on Drogheda losing away to Cobh Ramblers. A draw at St Colman’s Park would mean the Town would have to beat UCD by at least three goals to overtake Drogheda.

Having been under pressure in the early stages of the game at United Park it was Longford who broke the deadlock in the 14th minute through Dean Dillon.

Gareth McCaffrey levelled for Drogheda in the 36th minute and scored a second goal in the 68th minute which clinched a massive three points for the home side. There were shouts for offside but the flag stayed down.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Paul Skinner; Colm Deasy, William Hondermarck, Ciaran Kelly, Conor Lane; Richie Purdy, Mark Doyle, Jake Hyland, Luke Gallagher; Chris Lyons, Gareth McCaffrey.

Subs:- Kealan Dillon for McCaffrey (74 mins); Jordan Adeyemo for Doyle (two minutes into stoppage time).

LONGFORD TOWN: Mick Kelly; Karl Chambers, Mick McDonnell, Daniel O’Reilly, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Peter Hopkins, Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra, Dylan McGlade; Dean Dillon; Jamie Doyle.

Subs:- Eoin O’Neill for Zambra (83 mins), Jackson Ryan for Hopkins (injured, five minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Damien McGrath (Mayo).