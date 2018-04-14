Longford Town let victory slip as Drogheda United snatch last gasp draw

SSE Airtricity League First Division - Round 8

Deniese O'Flaherty

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Airtricity League First Division

Longford Town players celebrating the tremendous goal scored by Dean Byrne in the 57th minute of the First Division league game against Drogheda at United Park on Friday night. Photo: Syl Healy

After watching his side denied a win away to Drogheda on Friday night, Longford Town manager Neale Fenn was bitterly disappointed that his side did not collect all three vital points in having to settle for a draw in a dramatic finish at United Park.

Drogheda United . . . 1       Longford Town . . . 1

Longford Town were just seconds away from claiming a tremendous victory when Drogheda defender Ciaran Kelly equalised with a last gasp excellent strike in the fifth minute of additional time.

Speaking after the game the gutted Fenn said: “I don’t think anybody would say a draw away to Drogheda is any kind of a bad result. The fact is that we got a point but we lost two valuable points in the process of letting the win slip from our grasp. It feels like that but it was a good team performance and I am pleased with that. ”

 Longford Town took the lead in the 57th minute through a stunning goal from Dean Byrne, a terrific strike from 25 yards, in bringing a dull match to life. Drogheda piled on the pressure to try and get back into the game but the Town defence stood firm.  Keeper Mick Kelly thwarted Drogheda on a number of occasions but he was eventually beaten right at the end.

Fenn fully believed his side would hold on for the win. “To be honest I didn’t think they were going to score. I know they were putting a lot of pressure on us in the box, as you would expect in the last few minutes.”

DROGHEDA UNITED: Paul Skinner; Kevin Farragher, Ciaran Kelly, Conor Kane; Luke Gallagher, Richie Purdy, Sean Brennan, Jake Hyland; Lee Duffy; Gareth McCaffrey, Mark Doyle.

Subs:- Chris Lyons for McCaffrey (67 mins); Colm Deasy for Gallagher (69 mins); Stephen Meaney for Purdy (80 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN:  Mick Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Adam O’Connor, Daniel O’Reilly, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Evan Galvin, Dean Zambra, Aodh Dervin, Peter Hopkins; Dean Byrne; Chris Mulhall.

Subs:- Karl Chambers for Elworthy (injured, 55 mins), Dylan McGlade for Hopkins (injured, 68 mins); Sam Verdon for Byrne  (injured, 83 mins).

Referee: Andrew Mullally (Waterford).