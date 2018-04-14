Longford Town let victory slip as Drogheda United snatch last gasp draw

After watching his side denied a win away to Drogheda on Friday night, Longford Town manager Neale Fenn was bitterly disappointed that his side did not collect all three vital points in having to settle for a draw in a dramatic finish at United Park.

Drogheda United . . . 1 Longford Town . . . 1

Longford Town were just seconds away from claiming a tremendous victory when Drogheda defender Ciaran Kelly equalised with a last gasp excellent strike in the fifth minute of additional time.

Speaking after the game the gutted Fenn said: “I don’t think anybody would say a draw away to Drogheda is any kind of a bad result. The fact is that we got a point but we lost two valuable points in the process of letting the win slip from our grasp. It feels like that but it was a good team performance and I am pleased with that. ”

Longford Town took the lead in the 57th minute through a stunning goal from Dean Byrne, a terrific strike from 25 yards, in bringing a dull match to life. Drogheda piled on the pressure to try and get back into the game but the Town defence stood firm. Keeper Mick Kelly thwarted Drogheda on a number of occasions but he was eventually beaten right at the end.

Fenn fully believed his side would hold on for the win. “To be honest I didn’t think they were going to score. I know they were putting a lot of pressure on us in the box, as you would expect in the last few minutes.”

DROGHEDA UNITED: Paul Skinner; Kevin Farragher, Ciaran Kelly, Conor Kane; Luke Gallagher, Richie Purdy, Sean Brennan, Jake Hyland; Lee Duffy; Gareth McCaffrey, Mark Doyle.

Subs:- Chris Lyons for McCaffrey (67 mins); Colm Deasy for Gallagher (69 mins); Stephen Meaney for Purdy (80 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Mick Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Adam O’Connor, Daniel O’Reilly, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Evan Galvin, Dean Zambra, Aodh Dervin, Peter Hopkins; Dean Byrne; Chris Mulhall.

Subs:- Karl Chambers for Elworthy (injured, 55 mins), Dylan McGlade for Hopkins (injured, 68 mins); Sam Verdon for Byrne (injured, 83 mins).

Referee: Andrew Mullally (Waterford).