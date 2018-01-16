Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Frank Sullivan, Aughakine, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, January 14 of Frank Sullivan, Aughakine, Aughnacliffe, Longford, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home (two weeks before his 100th birthday).

Predeceased by his wife Rosetta. Sadly missed by his loving Family: Sean (Ballinamore), Marie Ward (Clondalkin, Dublin), Settie Blessington (Coolcor), Frank (Aughagarron), Bridie McNerney (Clonfin); Sons-in-law, Tony, Michael and James; Daughters-in-law, Brid and Margaret; Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, loyal neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Aughakine on Tuesday, January 16 from 12 noon to 4pm. Family time thereafter. Removal Tuesday, January 16 to Colmcille Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral on Wednesday, January 17 at 11am. Burial in adjoining cemetery. (Rhyne Quarries closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect). 'Dia go deo leis'.

Gerard ‘Gerry’ Molloy, Rosscarbery, Cork / Oranmore, Galway / Lanesboro, Longford

The death has occurred on Sunday, January 14 of Gerard ‘Gerry’ Molloy, Rosscarbery, Cork and previously Oranmore and Lanesboro, Longford, retired Garda Sergeant, Granard.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Mary O'Donovan, wife Kathleen, children Kieran, Tommy, Gerard, Brian, Alan and Catherine, daughters and son-in-law, grandchildren, brother of Tom and Dorothy, wide circle of friends. Predeceased by sister Sheila and brother Kieran.

Private Cremation. Memorial Mass in Oranmore on Thursday, January 18 at 12 noon.

Mary Catherine Butler (née O'Shea), Dartry, Rathgar, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 13 of Mary Catherine Butler (nee O'Shea), Dartry, Rathgar, Dublin/ Longford town, peacefully with her family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff at Cowper Care, Dublin.

Beloved wife of Simon, loving mother of Annabel, Heloise and John and devoted grandmother. Will be deeply missed and remembered by her extended family and friends.

Funeral Service in Church of Ss. Columbanus and Gall, Milltown Parish, Dublin on Thursday, January 18 at 11am, followed by a cremation in Mount Jerome. Family flowers only.



Bernadette Gillen (née O'Hagan), The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Armagh

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 13, of Bernadette Gillen (née O'Hagan), The Green, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Lissummon, Armagh. Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Gregory, daughters Margaret, Fiona, Teresa and Ciara, sons Anthony, Peter, Brendan and Martin, sister Maureen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Removal on Tuesday, January 16 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Strictly no flowers. Family time at her residence on Tuesday morning please.



Nuala Mitchell (née Leavy), Drimanure, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, on Sunday, January 14, of Nuala Mitchell (née Leavy), Drimanure, Abbeyshrule, Longford. Nuala will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family; husband Jimmy, son Robert, daughters Elaine, Caroline, Catriona, Aoife and Joan, brother Jimmy, sisters Eileen, Margaret, Bridget and Bernie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Tuesday, January 16 to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Peggy ‘Margaret’ Kelly (née MacNally), No 9 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, in the loving care of doctors and nurses of the I.C.U, on Saturday, January 13, of Peggy ‘Margaret’ Kelly (née MacNally), No 9 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Mangy, John, Patricia and Fiona, grandchildren Kelly, Paddy, Charlie and Eva, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 16 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.



Mary McKiernan (née Corcoran), Carrickaboy, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, January 15 of Mary McKiernan (nee Corcoran), Newtown, Carrickaboy, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital beloved wife of the late Ned.

Sadly missed by her loving family Mary Fox, Ballywillan, Granard; Seamus, Teresa Doyle, Smear, Aughnacliffe; Geraldine Reilly, Cornadrung, Aughnacliffe; sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren nephews nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 16 from 7pm until 9pm with prayers at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning January 17 at 11am in St Matthew's Church Drumavaddy with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.



Colette Moran (née Barry), Convent Road, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, January 14 of Colette Moran (née Barry), Convent Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon and formerly of Cloverhill House, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, Retired Vice-Principal, St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Ballaghaderreen, peacefully in her 89th year, surrounded by her family and in the kind and gentle care of the staff of Oakwood Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent and loving mother of Michele, Barry, Andrea and the late Rhona; loving mother-in-law of Paul and Paula. Devoted and much loved grandmother of Conall and Shane, Conor and James. Dear sister of the late Padraic and the late Dolores. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family, many friends, former colleagues and past pupils. May She Rest In Peace.

Colette will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Tuesday, January 16 from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Aidan’s Church, Monasteraden arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, January 17 at 11am followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.



Mary Casserly (née Foley), Currycramp, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, January 14 of Mary Casserly (nee Foley), Currycramp, Dromod, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the presence of her loving family and caring staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and granddaughter Amanda, deeply regretted by her loving son John James (New York), daughters Lee Russell (New York), Brid McManamon, Margaret and Anastasia Quinn (Dublin), son in law Finbar, daughter in law Sheila, her 10 grandchildren, her 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Abbey Haven Nursing Home Chapel, Carrick Road, Boyle on Tuesday, January 16 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Michael's Church, Bornacoola to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday January 17 at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cloonmorris cemetery fund (donation box in Church). House private please.



Theresa Mitchell (née O’Connor), Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Clones, Monaghan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, January 14, of Theresa Mitchell Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Clones, Co Monaghan. Predeceased by her husband Killian, sadly missed by her son Sean, daughters Catherine, Elaine, Caroline, Martina and Louise, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, January 16 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Drumlea for funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Family Flowers Only donation in lieu to COPD patient comfort fund cavan general hospital C/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore.Access to the house via Ballinamore road one way system in operation.



Patricia Holder (née Dowling), Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Sonas Cloverhill Nursing Home, on Saturday, January 13, of Patricia Holder (née Dowling), Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Douglas, son Tony, daughter Katherine, brother Micheál, sisters Maria, Ann and Noeleen, her 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday, January 16 from 5pm until 6pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 17 to the Church of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by private cremation.



Michael Desmond ‘Desi’ Hand, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully following a short illness at Sligo Regional Hospital, on Saturday, January 13, of Michael Desmond ‘Desi’ Hand, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and late of Old Ballinderry, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Desi will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters Hilda Carr and Rosemary Gelens, brothers-in-law Ray and Wilbert, cousins Kathleen Schrage and May Hubbard, nephews, nieces, grand nephew, grand nieces and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday, January 16 from 5pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 17 at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, January 8, of John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin and formerly of Drumrackin, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, retired member of An Garda Síochána. Beloved husband to Alice, loving father to Alan, Seán, Leo and Alice. Dearly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Orlaith, grandchildren Sean, Conor and Emma, brothers Tom and Seamus, sisters Anna, Josie, Mary, Sr Rose, Eileen and Peg, McMonagle family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Memorial Mass to be held Sunday, January 21, in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.



