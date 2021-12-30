Search

30 Dec 2021

Plans for significant Longford housing development

Planning permission has been lodged with Longford County Council for a significant housing development. 

Adaview Ltd formally lodged their planning application with the local authority last Thursday, December 23 for the construction of 42 dwellings at Ard Michael, Longford town. 

A decision is due on the ambitious plans by February 25, 2022. 

The 42 dwellings will comprise one 4-bed detached house, four 4-bed semi-detached houses, sixteen 3 bed semi-detached houses, twelve 3-bed duplex apartments and nine 2-bed duplex apartments.

The dwellings will be accessed from the existing Ard Michael Road, and the development also includes landscaped open space and all associated site works. 

