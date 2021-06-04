Nice gaff if you can get it! Home with €120k price tag at auction
The property for sale
This semi detached three-bedroom house overlooking a green area is for sale at auction with a guide price of only €120,000.
The property in the Crann Nua area in Portarlington is within walking distance of the town centre and is 100 sq. m (1,077 sq. ft) in size.
Tenants are currently paying over €10,000 per annum.
There are gardens to the front and rear.
Local amenities include Presentation Primary School Portarlington, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Supervalu, Aldi & Portarlington Lawn Tennis Club together with a wide range of schools, shops, bars and restaurants.
Transport links include bus routes (816, 829 & 839), Portarlington Train Station (30 min walk) and the M7 Motorway Junction 14 (13 km).
Burke moves to calm fears over rise in Longford homeowners property tax bills
Junior Housing Minister Peter Burke has moved to quell fears over sharp rise in Longford homeowners property tax by insisting over 60 per cent of people will see no changes to their yearly bills.
