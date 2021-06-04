Nice gaff if you can get it! Home with €120k price tag at auction

Nice gaff if you can get it! Home with €120k price tag at auction

The property for sale

This semi detached three-bedroom house overlooking a green area is for sale at auction with a guide price of only €120,000.

The property in the Crann Nua area in Portarlington is within walking distance of the town centre and is 100 sq. m (1,077 sq. ft) in size. 

See 12 Photos Here.

Tenants are currently paying over €10,000 per annum. 

There are gardens to the front and rear.

Local amenities include Presentation Primary School Portarlington, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Supervalu, Aldi & Portarlington Lawn Tennis Club together with a wide range of schools, shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport links include bus routes (816, 829 & 839), Portarlington Train Station (30 min walk)  and the M7 Motorway Junction 14 (13 km).

