Interiors: Egg-citing Easter décor ideas for your home

As we are all celebrating Easter this year from the comfort of our own homes, I thought it would be nice to add some pretty seasonal touches to make our homes feel extra special at this time. Here are some of my favourite simple Easter Décor ideas which can be either home-made or shop bought depending on your skillset and budget.

Update your Entrance

Door wreaths are a great way to add some Easter sparkle to your entrance. There are plenty of online tutorials available with step-by-step instructions should you wish to create your own. There is an array of styles to choose from, such as fresh floral wreaths, wreaths with artificial flowers, Easter bunny wreaths and egg wreaths.

Eggs are symbols of rebirth in many cultures and are the perfect star component in an Easter wreath. To hollow out the eggs, working over a bowl, pierce one end of a raw egg with a pin. Pierce the other end and use the pin to enlarge the hole slightly and break the yolk.

If the thoughts of making your own wreath sounds like too much work, then there also options available locally from Dunnes Stores, Carraig Donn and hand crafted wreaths from www.shopinireland.com. To add some further Easter sparkle to your hall door consider adding flowerpots with spring flowers or updating outdoor lanterns by adding colourful faux easter eggs.

Update your dining table

Consider adding a beautiful Easter centre piece to your dining room table. This can either be a collection of items centred in the table or one large floral arrangement. Things to consider here are nice spring colours like soft yellows, pastel blues and baby pinks and add some rabbit, lamb or egg references.

A tiered bouquet using an arrangement of eggcup bouquets displayed on cake stands would make a great centre piece. Another simple floral centre piece is a tulip floral arrangement.

For napkins, try these fun bunny ear napkins which would appeal to all guests big and small and are extremely easy to make as they only require a few simple folds. Other suggestions are favours or place names. You could consider hand painting place names onto little easter eggs.

Update your fireplace

Give your fireplace an instant update by decorating it with some Easter bunting. If you are feeling creative you could involve the children and make your own bunting by following simple online tutorials.

Another way to add some Easter décor to your mantle is to create a small Easter tree using small branches/twigs from your garden. Tie with some pastel colour ribbons and then hang some small faux Easter Eggs from it.

In terms of colours, you can opt for a range of soft pastel colours or alternatively select one or two spring-inspired colours.

Update your staircase

If you really want to go that extra mile this Easter, you could also consider adding an Easter garland to your staircase. Egg garlands are the perfect addition and will really bring a smile to your children’s faces.

Add some spring floral arrangements

Add small flower arrangements to unexpected areas in your home such as a bedside table, a bathroom sink or a side table in your living room. These extra touches will make your home feel extra special this Easter.

I hope you found this weeks column helpful and enjoy your Easter decorating. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.