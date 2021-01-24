New series of leaflets to help answer your planning questions

A new series of online planning information leaflets which contain practical, accessible information on how the planning system works and explain how best to engage with it, was launched this week by Peter Burke TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning.

The leaflets explain different aspects of the planning system in a clear and concise way. They answer questions and give advice on a range of planning related topics. The purpose of the leaflets is to make the planning system clearer from a public perspective and to inform people how they can participate in it.

The leaflets have been produced by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The leaflets are entitled:

· Introducing the Planning System

· A Guide to the Development Plan

· A Guide to Planning Permission

· A Guide to Making a Planning Application

· A Guide to Making a Planning Appeal

· A Guide to Planning Enforcement in Ireland

· A Guide to Applying for Planning Permission to Build a House

· A Guide to Doing Work Around the House

· Agricultural and Farm Development-The Planning Issues

· A Guide to Planning for the Business Person

· Environmental Assessments and Planning in Ireland

· A Guide to Architectural Heritage

· Archaeology in the Planning Process

· Strategic Infrastructure Development

Planning Regulator, Niall Cussen said:

“Driving public awareness and greater understanding of the planning process is a key function of the OPR. These leaflets are an important contribution to this process and will be a great practical resource.

The OPR is working to promote involvement in the planning process. One of our principal roles is to encourage people to contribute to decisions which will have a tangible impact on the places they live and work, to be aware of how planning impacts on them and be knowledgeable about how to interact with the system.

Empowering citizens with the knowledge of how planning works will help strengthen Ireland’s planning process and generate better planning outcomes for individuals and communities.”

The leaflets are available at www.opr.ie/planning-leaflets/

They will also be made available on the websites of local authorities, libraries, and citizen’s information centres.