This beachside fixer-upper with incredible views is going under the hammer for €125,000

It doesn't get much more scenic than this beachside property overlooking Porter's Rock Beach on the outskirts of Arklow.

Sea Cottage is a new but unfinished residence on a 2.84 site set right on the beach front. The detached three-bedroom home boasts approximately 330sq/m of living space beneath a two-storey pitched roof.

The exterior of the residence is complete, but the interior will require finishing from the buyer - offering a blank canvas to bring this attractive home to its potential glory.

Arklow is a lively town in the southern corner of county Wicklow. Arklow was, in its day, one of the busiest ports in Ireland and a renowned centre for boat building and sea fishing as well as having a fine tradition in the pottery industry.

Arklow Town is located approximately 70km south of Dublin City. The subject property is located in Porter's Rock Beach which can be accessed via the R750, approximately 3km north east of Arklow Village.

Amenities in the area include the Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Arklow Bay Hotel together with a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants. Transport links include Arklow Train Station, regular bus services and the M11 Motorway.

For sale by online auction on Bidx1 on Wednesday, December 9, the property is listed with a guide price of €125,000.

