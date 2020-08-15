Contents of Victorian chemist shop for auction this weekend

The contents of a large Westmeath property will be auctioned this weekend.

Well-known antique auctioneers, Matthews of Kells, are conducting a three-day on the premises contents clearance auction on behalf of the executors of Dr Slattery on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, August 15 to 17th. Incorporating an original Victorian chemist shop, the premises is a large townhouse residence located on The Square in Castlepollard.

The auction will commence 1pm sharp each day and a marquee has been erected to the rear of the property to allow for Covid-19 restrictions on the auction days.

With over 1,800 lots on offer, it’s an extraordinary collection gathered over three generations. From general household to high-end antiques there is a very wide spectrum on offer.

Originally opened in 1916, the untouched chemist shop was run successfully until 1984, when business was discontinued and the front shop entrance part of the building blocked up. Very much a forgotten time capsule, the auctioneer describes his arriving three months ago to catalogue the contents of both townhouse and shop as feeling like Dr Carter in Tutankhamun’s tomb.

“It’s always great to see an untouched interior, and the Slattery family were great collectors, but there was just so much to work through. We have it all catalogued now though, so fingers crossed!”

The illustrated catalogue, and other auction details, can be viewed online on the auctioneer’s website, www.matthewsauctionrooms.com.