Green light for construction of 23 houses near the centre of Longford town

Longford County Council planners have granted permission to SKS Co Ownership to proceed with the construction of a 23-house development at Richmond Street, Longford town (N39 D858).

The proposed development will consist of the demolition of existing industrial buildings on site and the construction of 23 new dwelling houses comprising of two 2 storey two bedroom semi-detached units and twenty-one 2 storey two bedroom terrace units.

The proposed development also includes public realm landscaping including shared public open space and public lighting and the provision of all associated surface water and foul drainage services and connections ancillary to the residential development.

Also incorporated in the plan is a new pedestrian and vehicular access from Richmond street and a new pedestrian and vehicular access from Sandy Row/Anally Park as well as all associated site development works and services.