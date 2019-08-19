Longford schools get green light to begin developments
Two Longford primary schools have been given the go-ahead by Longford county council planning department to commence their respective developments, after their planning applications proved successful.
St Patricks/Gaigue National School in Ballinamuck had applied for full planning permission to construct an extension to the existing school building, which will be used by both the school and the community.
The other school who were successful with their planning application was Lanesboro Primary School, who applied for permission to construct an astro turf playing pitch at the site in Aughamore, Lanesboro.
