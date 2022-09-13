Ireland receive boost as key Liverpool and Scotland defender ruled out of Nations League encounter

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is not included in Steve Clarke's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland. PIC: Sportsfile
Scotland captain Andy Robertson is not included in Steve Clarke's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland.
Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming UEFA #NationsLeague triple-header. pic.twitter.com/yNhIQHVhMh— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 13, 2022
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the defender picked up an injury against Napoli in the Champions League last week and will be out of tonight's game against Ajax at Anfield.
“Robbo now is not 100 per cent. (He felt something) Very late, 93rd or whatever minute - actually he felt it the next day only. But yeah, he is out for at least, I would say, after the international break," the Reds boss said.
Stephen Kenny's side face Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday, September 24.
The Boys in Green defeated the Tartan Army 3-0 in the reverse Nations League fixture at the Aviva Stadium in June.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.