Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend

Premier League matches live on TV this weekend (August 27-28)
The premier League continues this week and there are some tasty ties to be played over the weekend.
Premier League fixtures live on TV this weekend (August 27-28):
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
Southampton and Manchester United kick off the weekend's action at St Mary's Stadium.
Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm
Liverpool are still on the search for their first win of the season - Jurgen Klopp's side entertain Bournemouth at Anfield.
Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm
Arsenal can make it four wins from four when they host London rivals Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
Wolves and Newcastle contest Sunday's opening Premier League game at Molineux.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm
Nottingham Forest take on unbeaten Spurs at the City Ground.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm
Lecturer Cian Farrell (Left), President of the Institution of Structural Engineers Jane Entwistle (middle), Senior Engineer Nushma Juwaheer (Right)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.