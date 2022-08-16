Everton reject bid from Chelsea for key forward

Chelsea have had a bid in the region of £45m for Anthony Gordon turned down by Everton.
Chelsea have had a bid in the region of £45m for Anthony Gordon turned down by Everton.
Everton have rejected the £45m bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon ✖️ pic.twitter.com/UzWh3V5rZq— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 16, 2022
The 21-year-old attacker is highly rated at the club after making his Premier League debut in January 2020 and impressing during his time on Merseyside.
Gordon, who scored four goals for the Toffees in the league last season, played in both of Everton's Premier League defeats in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Premier League champions Manchester City have bolstered their defensive options by signing 21-year-old left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht for £11m.
We are delighted to announce the signing of @sergiogm_10 on a four-year deal ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 16, 2022
Read more ⤵️
The remnants of empty beer cans and other rubbish which was found overflowing from a public bin at Dring lake this morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.