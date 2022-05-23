Manchester United confirm Erik Ten Hag’s assistant coaches

Manchester United have appointed Steve McClaren and Mitchell Van Der Gaag as new boss Erik Ten Hag’s assistant coaches.
Former England, Middlesbrough and Newcastle manager McClaren returns to Old Trafford having previously been assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at United from 1999 to 2001.
It is a reunion with Ten Hag, who was his number two when he was in charge at Dutch side Twente.
Van Der Gaag, a former Motherwell defender, has spent the last year as Ten Hag’s assistant at Ajax.
All three men were in attendance at Selhurst Park on Sunday as United concluded their season with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.
The news on Monday came ahead of Ten Hag holding his first press conference since being confirmed as United manager last month.
