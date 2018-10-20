Hyundai i30 Fastback is a 'one-size-fits-all model'

Buoyed on by the all-conquering Tuscon and the immediate sales impact and success of their new Kona it is safe to say that Hyundai are on a roll. It seems we can’t get enough of them in Ireland and Hyundai are responding with a new version of the popular i30.

It’s called the Fastback. It is a one-size-fits-all model, the 1.0T-GDi. So what do you get for your €24,995? Highlights, all worth mentioning to demonstrate how well this car is specified, include a choice of 11 colours, Bluetooth with Voice Recognition, Idle Stop Go, Keyless, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, 8" Touchscreen, Android/Apple Car Play, Satnav, with Tom Tom Live Services, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist System, Rear Parking Assist System with Camera with Dynamic Guidelines. All this backed by 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, AA Roadside Assist and Free Vehicle Health Check. Of note was a push to open petrol filler instead of an internal release. Curiously, this wasn’t provided on a Kona I tested recently.

Looks wise it has that fastback essential, a sloping back. It is about 25mm lower than the i30 hatchback but 115mm longer due to the front and back design touches with a new bespoke, cascading grille. Aerodynamics, it is claimed, removes the need for a rear wiper. It also makes the car better looking but in the bad weather we had recently I would have preferred a wiper at the back.

The Fastback, in common with a lot of Hyundai’s, is light and easy to drive. Light driving divides drivers but in and around town this certainly is a huge benefit. There is good handling and quite a degree of passenger comfort with its supple ride. The lively turbocharged petrol engine has 120bhp which responds at all revs. Despite what the name suggests the equivalent hatchback is 0.4s faster to 100kms/hr. Passenger space is quite good and the Fastback even delivers a bigger boot – 55ltrs more than the hatchback at 450ltrs – big in other words.

There is a readymade market for the i30 Fastback especially for those looking for a bit more pizazz & flair, not a huge price penalty, practicality and a very appealing price and Hyundai have certainly delivered that. There’s a new hot hatch version, the i30N, which is touted as a GTi/RS slayer so 4 versions of i30 to choose from. How many more can they give us?

